Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

