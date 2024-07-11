MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) Trading Up 1.4%

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 305,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 850,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

MariaDB Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Get MariaDB alerts:

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

MariaDB Company Profile

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MariaDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariaDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.