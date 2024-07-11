Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $21,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MLM traded up $4.88 on Thursday, hitting $550.00. 31,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,028. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $564.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

