Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.30. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 6,926 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastech Digital in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Mastech Digital last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,370 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned 7.46% of Mastech Digital worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company's stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

