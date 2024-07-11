Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $480.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $505.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $498.57.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $433.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,472,114,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,472,114,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.8% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

