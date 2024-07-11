Melissa Baird Sells 17,625 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $361,488.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 585,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $359,902.50.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $359,902.50.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $141,940.00.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,020.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,770,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

