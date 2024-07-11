Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $483,224.75 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $19,724,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.57, for a total transaction of $453,015.85.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.99, for a total transaction of $449,775.95.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $452,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $431,685.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.69, for a total transaction of $431,404.45.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total transaction of $287,381.25.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total transaction of $291,675.15.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $534.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $542.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.