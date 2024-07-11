Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s current price.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Methanex Stock Up 5.4 %

Methanex stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Methanex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $5,209,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Methanex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,868,000 after purchasing an additional 346,475 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,066,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 53,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,018,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

