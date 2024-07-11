Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $1,450,986.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,932 shares in the company, valued at $85,608,225.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $1,354,736.60.
- On Monday, June 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $1,303,074.60.
- On Friday, June 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,267,149.64.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total value of $1,299,815.92.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,363,967.91.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $1,470,606.45.
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $1,518,486.66.
- On Friday, May 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $1,482,391.08.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total value of $1,474,562.13.
- On Monday, May 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $1,503,570.45.
NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $174.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.32 and its 200 day moving average is $198.70. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.34 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of -276.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atlassian by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Atlassian by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atlassian by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Atlassian by 737.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
