Michael L. Baur Sells 18,897 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 18,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $805,201.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SCSC stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
