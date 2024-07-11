Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 2.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $165.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $135.39 and last traded at $134.90. 9,098,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 20,712,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.14.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $844,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,789,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $844,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,789,214.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 250,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,449 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $794,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 122,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

