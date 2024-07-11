Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 97,797 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 97,797 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE GLW opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.