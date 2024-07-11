MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 34,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 823,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

MoneyHero Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $69.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MoneyHero Limited will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MoneyHero Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyHero in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of MoneyHero during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Orland Properties Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyHero during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

