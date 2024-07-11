MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 4.4%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $248.48 and last traded at $248.76. 639,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,534,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.30.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.61 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $8,274,689 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 155.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

