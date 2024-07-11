MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,689 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 10.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 9.4% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $246.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.76. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $214.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.30.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

