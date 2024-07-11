Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,310 shares of company stock valued at $63,163,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $860.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $776.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $701.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 102.60, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $868.97.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

