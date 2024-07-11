Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of MORF opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. Morphic has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Morphic

In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $557,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,787.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $557,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,787.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,018,566. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Morphic by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,617 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 48.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after buying an additional 1,117,985 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $17,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 13.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,831,000 after buying an additional 300,958 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after buying an additional 297,567 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

