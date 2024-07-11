Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 130.41% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:MSGM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,240. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 318.81% and a negative net margin of 116.76%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorsport Games Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSGM Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.73% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

