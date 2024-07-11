Muhammad Raghib Hussain Sells 50,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $74.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.18. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 532.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.