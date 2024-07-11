Murray International (LON:MYI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $252.09

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.09 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 257 ($3.29). Murray International shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.29), with a volume of 1,306,621 shares traded.
Murray International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 252.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 248.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,223.81 and a beta of 0.79.
Murray International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Murray International’s payout ratio is 5,714.29%.
Murray International Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Murray International
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.