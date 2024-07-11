Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 102,941 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 242.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102,941 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $566.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

