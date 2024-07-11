Myecfo LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Myecfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $199.79 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock worth $1,169,058,874. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

