Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) PT Raised to $7.50

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Myomo stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.56. Myomo has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 94.02% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myomo will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,499 shares in the company, valued at $827,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Myomo by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myomo by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after buying an additional 479,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

