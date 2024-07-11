Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

NBR opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $141.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $793.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

