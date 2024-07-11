NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.12

Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.12 and traded as low as $28.12. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 7,948 shares trading hands.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $210.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.73%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $33,119.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 73.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in NACCO Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NACCO Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

(Get Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.