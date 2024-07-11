National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NABPK) Declares $1.37 Interim Dividend

National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NABPK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, July 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 1.372 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
