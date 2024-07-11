National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$114.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$114.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group set a C$123.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NA stock opened at C$113.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$84.27 and a 52-week high of C$118.77.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.89 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

