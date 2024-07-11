Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) Trading Up 2.5%

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.43. 78,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 176,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67.
Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter.
Nature's Miracle Holding Inc, an agriculture technology company, provides equipment and services to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in North America. The company provides grow lights and other hydroponic products; and develops a pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse for fresh and local vegetable products.
