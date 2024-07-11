Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) Trading Up 2.5%

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.43. 78,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 176,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67.

Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nature’s Miracle stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:NMHI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.17% of Nature’s Miracle as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc, an agriculture technology company, provides equipment and services to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in North America. The company provides grow lights and other hydroponic products; and develops a pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse for fresh and local vegetable products.

