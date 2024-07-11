Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.94

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.57. Neonode shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 27,042 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Neonode Stock Performance
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 54.27% and a negative net margin of 256.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
