Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Given New $8.20 Price Target at Citigroup

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.40.

Nevro Price Performance

NYSE NVRO opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $294.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nevro by 18.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 48.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Nevro by 35.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter worth about $1,446,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

