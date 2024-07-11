NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Shares Up 2.5%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.46 and last traded at C$20.46. 7,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 47,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.96.
NEXON Trading Up 2.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.21.
NEXON Company Profile
NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.
