Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.86

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.86 and traded as low as $8.08. Nokian Renkaat Oyj shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 300 shares.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Trading Down 1.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.
