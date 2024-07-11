Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Equifax by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $239.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.24. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.47.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

