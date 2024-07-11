Norden Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,475,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 160.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 248,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on VTYX. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $172.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.39.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ventyx Biosciences
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.