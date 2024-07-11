Norden Group LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Separately, Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.
Benson Hill Stock Performance
BHIL opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Benson Hill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.14.
About Benson Hill
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
