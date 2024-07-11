Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 91,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Enviva by 779.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 318,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 282,051 shares during the period. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Stock Performance

Enviva stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.81. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

