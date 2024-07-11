Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.67

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.67 and traded as high as $61.05. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 48,530 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.67.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 3,166.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

