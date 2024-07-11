NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.82

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.82 and traded as high as C$4.83. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 260,733 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark upgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.46.
Get Our Latest Report on NWH.UN
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What is Put Option Volume?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.