NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.82

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.82 and traded as high as C$4.83. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 260,733 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark upgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.46.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NWH.UN

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.