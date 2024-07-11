NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,049,000 after acquiring an additional 187,619 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,816,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,402,000 after buying an additional 211,296 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,341,000 after acquiring an additional 562,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 208,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NWE stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

