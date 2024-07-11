Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.61

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.61 and traded as high as $12.04. Novavax shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 5,742,122 shares.

Several analysts have commented on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Novavax Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at $950,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,312 shares of company stock worth $866,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Novavax by 23.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Novavax by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Novavax by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

