NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Up 4.1%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)'s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 221,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,428,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVCR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NovoCure Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.26.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,543,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 807.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 548,852 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 475,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 358,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 521,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

