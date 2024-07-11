NVE (NVEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.46% and a return on equity of 25.83%.

NVE Stock Performance

NVE stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.35. 244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.16. NVE has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $97.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00.

NVE Announces Dividend

NVE Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.68%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

