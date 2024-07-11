Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 4.3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. 207,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,750,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $552.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.11.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
