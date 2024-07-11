Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 4.3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. 207,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,750,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Oatly Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $552.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oatly Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

