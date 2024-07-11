Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W) Shares Up 1.1%

Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 39.59 and last traded at 39.57. 42,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 103,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at 39.13.
Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is 40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is 39.70.
Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Occidental Petroleum Corp WT
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corp WT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.