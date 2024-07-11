OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.25. The company traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 53120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.44.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.22.

OceanaGold Stock Up 3.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.61.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, analysts expect that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.3147257 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

