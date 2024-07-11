Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ON

Onsemi Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ON opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.78.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.