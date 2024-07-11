Opko Health, Inc. Sells 36,118 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,959,300.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $817.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.29.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 948,253 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 207,027 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GeneDx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

