Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $191.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $178.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $167.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.48 and a 200 day moving average of $162.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,837,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Owens Corning by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

