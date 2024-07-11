Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Up 3.2%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 227,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 709,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $978.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $602,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.