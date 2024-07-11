Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $237.87

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.87 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.13). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 236 ($3.02), with a volume of 15,453 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCA

Palace Capital Price Performance

Palace Capital Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of £88.64 million, a P/E ratio of -445.28, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 237.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is -2,830.19%.

About Palace Capital

(Get Free Report)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.