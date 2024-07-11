Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $237.87

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.87 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.13). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 236 ($3.02), with a volume of 15,453 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is -2,830.19%.
About Palace Capital
Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
